TFF, Yanga SC and Simba SC mourn late Tanzania President Pombe Magufuli

The news of the death of the head of state and government was confirmed by the Vice-President on March 17

Following the death of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli, Mainland Premier League and Football Kenya Federation Premier League clubs have sent their messages of condolences.

Magufuli's death was confirmed on March 17 by Vice President Samia Suluhu. The Tanzanian announced the president succumbed to heart conditions in a Dar es Salaam hospital.

The President, who was re-elected in October 2020 for a final five-year term, had been missing from the public limelight from February 27.

"The Yanga SC management has received with sorrow the news of the death of President John Pombe Magufuli," the record league champions announced. "On behalf of the members of the club, and the fans, we condole with the Vice President of the Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu, the family, friends and all Tanzanians in general."

"You have left us but you still live in our hearts. Rest In Peace President John Pombe Magufuli," Tanzania Football Federation stated in a Facebook post.



"The Simba SC management has received with great sorrow the news of the death of President Magufuli that occurred on March 17 at Mzena Hospital. During these difficult moments and as we mourn his death, we pray that God may rest his soul in eternal peace," the league champions announced.

"We condole with the Vice President, the family, friends and everyone in general following the death of the president."

Pumzika kwa amani Rais wetu mpendwa Dkt. John Pombe Magufuli.



Daima tutakukumbuka 🙏🏽 #RIPRaisMagufuli #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/cLjEMZ04L8 — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) March 17, 2021



"Azam have received with sorrow the death of the president of the Republic of Tanzania Dr John Pombe Magufuli," the Ice-cream Makers joined in pouring their condolences.

Kenyan clubs were also expressive as Wazito FC and Kariobangi Sharks joined hands with their Tanzanian counterparts in mourning the departed leader.

"We send our heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the people of Tanzania following the demise of President Pombe Magufuli," Wazito mourned.

"A champion has left, the greatest tree has fallen. Rest In Peace Dr John Pombe Magufuli," Kariobangi Sharks stated.

Magufuli was in attendance during the Kariakoo derby on January 4, 2020, as Yanga and Simba drew 2-2 in Dar es Salaam.