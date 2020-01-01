Terengganu clears the air on Christopher Fayers situation

The Australian has been training with Terengganu FC for some weeks now despite the team having already locked down five import players for 2020.

Rumours have been circulating for a good few weeks now ever since the Fayers was pictured in FC's (TFC) training pictures and even featured in one of their pre-season friendly matches.

That despite TFC having Lee Tuck, Babacar Diallo, Sanjar Shaakhmedov, Faris Ramli and Dominique Da Sylva signed for the new season, leaving them with no further import quota to fill.

Fayers who is known to be of Australian birth with Indonesian heritage cannot be registered as a local player and now TFC have come up to explain his situation following persistent questions from fans.

"Christopher Fayers who is often seen with TFC is now part of the TFC family after he is loaned by Australasian Soccer Academy (ASA) who iwll bear the full cost of his training at TFC.

"Chris is interested to join TFC because of the environment, training, philosophy and methodology of TFC that has been installed by head coach, Nafuzi Zain.

"The effectiveness of training will be better with the presence of Chris and him being here will create a more competitive training atmosphere that will eventually help the team," said a statement released by TFC today.

There are a few possibilities with Lee Tuck converting to a Malaysian being one that could free up a foreign spot while Fayers may yet proof a Malaysian heritage link with one of his family members.

Yet he wasn't the only unusual figure seen in TFC's training with former Johor Darul Ta'zim player, Darren Lok also seen being part of the traveling squad that is currently continuing their pre-season in .

