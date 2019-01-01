Ter Stegen makes Barcelona history after teeing up Suarez strike

The Germany international has become the first Blaugrana goalkeeper in the 21st century to provide an assist during a La Liga contest

Marc-Andre te Stegen has made history at , becoming the club’s first goalkeeper to provide a assist in the 21st century.

The international achieved that feat during a meeting with on Saturday.

He did so in style, with remarkable composure displayed by the 27-year-old.

Ter Stegen found himself forced outside of his area four minutes before half-time.

Acting a sweeper behind his defence, a man widely regarded as one of the very best in the business in his chosen position showed why he enjoys such a standing.

Rather than rush a clearance or look to lay off to a nearby team-mate, Ter Stegen opted to cushion the ball off his chest.

He then got his head up and fired a lofted pass down the middle of the field.

Luis Suarez was on the move, getting beyond the last man, and calmly lobbed an onrushing keeper at the opposite end of the pitch.

Barcelona have been in need of inspiration this season, with Ernesto Valverde’s side enduring a slight stumble out of the blocks.

The reigning La Liga champions have already dropped more points than they would have liked.

Part of the problem for the Catalan giants has been the absence of talismanic skipper Lionel Messi, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner having suffered some untimely injury problems.

He was unavailable again on Saturday, along with teenage sensation Ansu Fati.

Barcelona were, however, able to find some kind of form, with Ter Stegen playing his part.

Having netted shortly before half-time against Getafe, Barca did the same after the break.

Junior Firpo opened his goal account for the club in the 49th minute, with the highly-rated left-back finding the target for the first time since completing a summer switch to Camp Nou from .

Valverde will be relieved to have seen his side hit their stride as they have a big week to come before the next international break.

Midweek duty sees Barca take on giants , while their next Liga fixture brings to Camp Nou next Sunday.