Ten Hag admits Van de Beek injury 'doesn't look good' after Man Utd star was forced off in first half of Bournemouth win

Erik ten Hag admitted Donny van de Beek's injury "doesn't look good" after the Manchester United midfielder was forced off against Bournemouth.

WHAT HAPPENED? Van de Beek suffered another setback in his United career when he picked up an injury during the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday in the Premier League. The Dutchman was handed his second Premier League start of the season but had to be replaced in the first half after being floored by a rash challenge from Marcos Senesi. Although he was able to walk off the pitch, Ten Hag is concerned about the extent of the injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's difficult to say, we have to wait 24 hours before we can give a good diagnosis," The United boss told reporters after the match.

"It is [a concern]. I can't say in this moment [what the injury is]. You have to wait 24 hours, but it doesn't look good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek has struggled to make much of an impact at Old Trafford since joining the club from Ajax back in 2020. The 25-year-old returned from a loan spell at Everton in the summer, but has been restricted to just 10 appearances across all competitions for United since reuniting with former Ajax boss Ten Hag.

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN DE BEEK? The midfielder will hope that the injury is not too serious and he can get back to action as quickly as possible with games coming thick and fast. However, it is likely that he will miss United's third-round FA Cup fixture against Everton on Saturday.