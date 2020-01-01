Temwa Chawinga opens account with brace as Wuhan rout Hebei China Fortune

The Malawian forward found the back of the net twice on her second appearance in China as her side cruised to another win

Temwa Chawinga opened her goal account in the debut Chinese Women's season with a brace to help Wuhan secure a 5-0 victory over Hebei Fortune on Wednesday.

The Malawi international made her debut as a second-half substitute in Wuhan's 2-1 win over Henan Jianye last Sunday following her signing from Swedish side Kvarnsvedens in January.

This time, the 21-year-old striker was handed a starting role following her impactful display against Henan when she earned a penalty to ensure her side secure a winning start to the season.

Wang Shanshan opened the scoring for Wuhan to continue from where she left off in the opener after just nine minutes against Henan, who were smarting from a 3-2 defeat to Jiangsu Suning.

Moments later, Wang Shuang brilliantly raced into the area before sending in a fine pass to Chawinga for the Malawian to lash in her first goal of the season and double the lead for Wuhan.

Rampant Wuhan did not take their feet off the pedal as Shuang again teed up Chawinga who eventually bagged her second goal of the match and the fourth for the visitors.

Having already bagged two assists in the game, Shuang once again continued her assist role as she provided her third assist of the match for Xiao Yuy to wrap up the victory for the visitors.

Chawinga, who was in action for the duration for Wuhan, has now scored two goals from her two games in 2020.

The result saw Wuhan retain third spot on the log with six points from two games and they will hope to maintain the run against Tabitha's Jiangsu Suning in their next fixture on Saturday.