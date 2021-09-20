Ted Lasso sweeps Emmy awards as Jason Sudeikis is named best lead comedy actor
Jason Sudeikis was named best lead comedy actor as Ted Lasso swept the Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
The 2021 Emmys celebrated another year of excellence in American primetime television programming, with popular shows The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown among the big winners.
Ted Lasso was also recognised by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, capping a remarkable run for the series about an inexperienced American soccer coach landing a role in English football.
Editors' Picks
- Milan's 'Magic Mike' Maignan making Juventus look like losers in Donnarumma PSG transfer
- No Trent, no Robertson, no sweat - Liverpool's title credentials beyond dispute after show of squad strength
- Ex-Man Utd star Herrera eclipsing Messi, Neymar and Mbappe at PSG
- Odegaard on target as Arsenal 'change the narrative' by battling their way to vital victory at Burnley
What awards did Lasso win?
Sudekis scooped the best lead comedy accolade for his performance as Lasso, who has been praised for portraying the character with a mix of relentless optimism and sarcasm as he aims to turn around the fortunes of fictional Premiership football side AFC Richmond.
The American also saw his British co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein win best supporting actress and actor, while the show itself landed the best comedy series award.
What's been said?
Sudekis expressed his delight after accepting his prize, while also paying tribute to his family and close friends.
"This show is about family, it's about mentors and teachers, it's about team-mates," he said. "And I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life."
Waddingham, meanwhile, called for more stage actresses to be considered for television roles when picking up her award.
"West End musical performers need to be on screen more," she said. "Please give us a chance because we won't let you down."
Where can you watch Ted Lasso?
Ted Lasso is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV, who originally launched the show in August 2020.
Customers can enjoy the first two seasons at their leisure already, and a third has been commissioned which will reportedly be released in the summer of 2022.