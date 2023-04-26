'Do you think he's ever had a beer?' - Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis reveals what famous fictional coach might say about Pep Guardiola

Fictional TV character Ted Lasso would crack jokes about Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola if he managed against him, says actor Jason Sudeikis.

  • Ted Lasso set in Premier League
  • Sudeikis plays fictional coach
  • Asked about how Lasso would approach Pep

WHAT HAPPENED? Sudeikis said the American coach would probably undercut the sophisticated mystique of Guardiola to his players, mocking the Catalan's immaculate image and reputation as a tactical genius.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He'd probably talk about whatever Pep's wearing," Sudeikis explained to Gary Neville on Sky Sports, before putting on Lasso's famous Kansas accent. "Like, 'You see that shirt he had on? That mock turtleneck, boy it looks good. You think he ever eats bread? You think he ever had a beer? He's got a model physique. Boy, he knows how to move those fellas around, don't he?'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City actually feature in Ted Lasso throughout the series, which is now in its third and final season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Ted Lasso quoteApple TV

Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Perhaps Mikel Arteta will channel a bit of Lasso energy as he tries to inspire Arsenal to beat Guardiola's men to the Premier League title.

