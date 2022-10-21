‘We're focused on team players’ - Ronaldo transfer interest played down by Marseille president Longoria as he hints at recent strop

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has sought to distance his club from Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Ligue 1 outfit in the market for “team players”.

WHAT HAPPENED? While financial constraints at Stade Velodrome dictate that a move for the unsettled Manchester United forward would always be difficult, the Portuguese superstar appears to have ruled himself out of contention for a move to France with his recent displays of petulance at Old Trafford – with Erik ten Hag confirming that Ronaldo refused to enter the fray as a substitute in the Red Devils’ last Premier League outing.

WHAT THEY SAID: Longoria has told RMC Sport of the speculation claiming that Ronaldo may be a player that interests Marseille during the January transfer window: “Football is very clear. You make do with the means you have at your disposal, with a financial balance. You have to do everything to get better results, seek to improve the team, but with financial stability. That’s important in 2022. We need a sustainable financial situation.

“We are far from ideas like that [of signing Ronaldo], of big stars, individual players. We’re more focused on team players who put in individual performances which serve the team. We have a project where everyone needs to work for a collective.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo made a push for the exits in Manchester over the summer, but the deadline passed with no deal done and he has found himself restricted to bench duty at United for much of the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old Portugal international may be made available in the new year as he is due to hit free agency in the summer of 2023 when his current contract in England expires.