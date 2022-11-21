'I didn't hesitate for a second' - Tchouameni reveals Liverpool & PSG approaches before signing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed he received approaches from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain before signing for Real Madrid.

Midfielder moved in summer

Was approached by PSG & Liverpool

Always wanted Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Tchouameni signed for Real Madrid in June from Monaco for a fee of €100 million (£85m/$107m). The youngster has previously revealed how PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe tried to persuade him to move to the Parc des Princes. Tchouameni has now spoken about why he turned down the French giants and how Liverpool also made an approach.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The first to come forward was Liverpool. We had discussions. Then Real arrived. And in my head everything was clear. It was Real and not another. It's the biggest club in the world," he told Le Parisien. "If you claim to accomplish great things, to mark the history of your sport, there is no better. So I didn't hesitate for a second. I told my agent: as long as there is interest, we do everything to go there. I was already conditioned. When Paris showed up, my choice was already made, even if I was happy to be approached by PSG."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France international is one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in Europe and much will be expected of him at Real Madrid. Tchouameni will also play a key role for France at the World Cup, particularly as Les Bleus are without Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante due to injury.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TCHOUAMENI: The midfielder is with the French squad preparing for their opening game of the World Cup against Australia on Tuesday.