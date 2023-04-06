‘Taunting them’ – Why Ronald Araujo shoved Vinicius Jr over during Barcelona’s Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

Ronaldo Araujo has revealed why he shoved Vinicius Jr over and sparked a mass brawl towards the end of Barcelona’s 400 defeat to Real Madrid.

Passion runs high at Camp Nou

Brazilian winger angers Blaugrana

Blancos progress to Copa del Rey final

WHAT HAPPENED? Emotions always run high when Spanish football’s fiercest rivals lock horns, and there was plenty of passion on display during the second leg of a Copa del Rey semi-final tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Tempers boiled over towards the end of that contest – which saw Karim Benzema net a hat-trick in a 4-0 win for Real – with Barca defender Araujo pushing Brazilian winger Vinicius to the deck at one stage as a minute-long skirmish involving players from both sides broke out.

WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining those actions, no-nonsense Uruguay international Araujo told reporters: “I got a little heated because he was talking to my team-mates the entire game, taunting them. I’ve always said he is a great player who will get a lot better if he’s only focused on playing. I’m always respectful, but he was talking a lot and I got a little heated.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca had taken a 1-0 aggregate lead with them into their latest meeting with old adversaries Real, but will not get a shot at landing more major silverware in the Copa del Rey. Araujo added on a disappointing evening for the Catalan giants: “I am sad because we couldn’t advance to the final and make the supporters happy, it didn’t go well for us even though we played a great first half. But we conceded two quick goals and dropped our level too much. It’s hard to lose, even more so against your classic rival, but now we have to move on, think about Girona and the most important goal, which is La Liga.”

WHAT NEXT? Barca remain 12 points clear of Real at the top of the Liga table, with only 11 games left to take in, and will be back on home soil when playing host to Girona on April 10.