Tau: I chose Al Ahly because of Fifa Club World Cup

The South Africa star returned to Africa in August to join the Red Devils on a three-year contract

Percy Tau said one of the reasons he joined Caf Champions League winners Al Ahly was because of the opportunity to play in the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Egyptian giants are getting ready to play in the global competition after they defeated Caf Confederation Cup winners RS Berkane 2-0 in the Super Cup final in Doha in May.

They will join other continental champions including Chelsea for the annual club championship in December.

Meanwhile, Tau might have to wait to play in the Fifa Club World Cup after Japan withdrew from hosting the 2021 edition due to coronavirus restrictions.

The South Africa international also praised his former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane for his return to Africa, three years after he left the PSL.

Article continues below

“I’m looking forward to participating in the Club World Cup. It’s part of why I chose to come here; it’s always good to go for a second time and to just keep going,” Tau told the club’s website.

“Everyone played a role in me coming to Al Ahly. The club, the addition of the coach, I know the coach very well. I always love to be around him. He’s got the hunger to win. He works hard. We are almost similar.

“He wants to win. I always want to win. We’ve got the love for each other. We always try and get the best out of each other. He knows that I’m very engaging. He’s also engaging to the players.”