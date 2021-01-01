Tau available for Brighton & Hove Albion debut against Newport County

The South Africa star was registered in time for Sunday's Cup game at the Rodney Parade

Percy Tau is in contention to make his & Hove Albion debut in an third-round match against Newport County on Sunday, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The 26-year-old was just recalled from his loan at on Thursday, and he has immediately started training with Graham Potter's men.

Brighton find themselves 17th in the Premier League table and Potter is upbeat about the quality the Bafana Bafana forward will bring to his team after he scored four goals for Anderlecht in the first-half of the Belgian First Division A season.

"He's available. He's been training and playing in , so he's okay in terms of match speed and training time. It's just a case of him adapting to us," Potter was quoted by the club website.

“It's exciting for him and it's exciting for us. Now we need to help him settle in. He needs to get to know his teammates and the team. We want to help him take the next step in his career and that's also the challenge for him.

"But I think he will adapt quickly from what I saw in training. He has a nice personality and has fitted into the group already.

“There's healthy competition in the team which you'd expect in the Premier League, but that's good for us, we need that.

“He's a left-footed attacking player. He plays in different positions, he attacks the goal, he progresses with the ball, he plays in spaces.

“He is able to find passes and dribble with the ball. It's just a case of us finding the best way to use him.”

Tau joined the Seagulls from in 2018 but he could not play a game in due to his inability to secure a work permit.

After spending two-and-a-half years on loan away from Brighton, he was finally granted the working visa after a new points-based system for non-English players was approved last week following Britain’s exit from the European Union.