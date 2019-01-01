Tatsuma Yoshida to run the rule over thirty players called up for national team training

Tatsuma Yoshida to conduct two trainings to further examine players

SINGAPORE, 02 AUGUST 2019 – Thirty players from the (SPL) have been called up for National Team training next week by Singapore National Team Coach Tatsuma Yoshida.

Since taking up the position, the Japanese has attended SPL matches across the island to scour and identify players he would like to take a closer look at and will use these training sessions as an opportunity to do so. The training sessions will also provide Tatsuma with added face time with the players as he makes his preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers which begin later in September. The Lions will kick off their qualifying campaign with a home game against Yemen.

The players have been drawn from across all seven local clubs and will report on 5 and 10 August at Geylang Field.

Players List