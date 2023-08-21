Tata Martino says Lionel Messi will keep playing for Leagues Cup champions Inter Miami until the Argentine asks to be rested

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino revealed that Lionel Messi will continue to start for the Herons until he asks to be rested.

Martino speaks on when to rest Messi

Decision up to the Argentine star

Messi helped Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona manager suggested that the subject of resting Lionel Messi is completely upon the player himself and only when he asks for rest, Martino will grant him his wish. He also stated that the 36-year-old World Cup winner will not be rested in Inter Miami's upcoming US Open Cup fixture.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Martino said, "That is a conversation we had a few days ago, that he should rest, and recover every 3-4 days, clearly Wednesday will not be that day, but you all know how he is, he likes to play. So, as long as he doesn’t mention anything, he will keep on playing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi recently helped Inter Miami clinch the inaugural editions of the League Cup as he scored his 10th goal in seven appearances for his new club. The Leagues Cup title was the 44th trophy win for the Argentine who is now the most decorated player in history.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Inter Miami will now face Cincinnati in the semi-final of the US Open Cup on August 24.