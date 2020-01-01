Tariqe Fosu's goal lifts Brentford over Bournemouth in Championship

The Ghanaian scored his first goal of the season in The Bees' last game of the year

winger Tariqe Fosu was on target as secured a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth in the Championship on Wednesday.

The attacker's goal crucially proved the match-winner, helping his side to three points in the matchday 22 fixture at London's Brentford Community Stadium.

The win sees The Bees second on the league table, firmly on course for a Premier League promotion slot.

More teams

It was visiting Bournemouth who struck first on the day through Dominic Solanke who planted the ball at the back of the net on a Lloyd Kelly assist in the 25th minute.

Henrik Dalsgaards then hit back for The Bees with a header in the 37th minute after Mathias Jensen delivered a cross towards the near post.

Substituted on in the 65th minute, Fosu made his presence felt 14 minutes later as he headed home Bryan Mbeumo's cross at the far post.

The goal was his first strike of the season, having made 15 appearances so far involving five starts.

Last season, he made 11 league appearances involving two starts for Thomas Frank's side in their run to the Championship play-off final.

The attacker joined The Bees from Oxford United in January, having previously also played for Charlton Athletic, Colchester United, Accrington Stanley, Fleetwood Town and Reading where he developed through their youth ranks.

Fosu will hope to continue to impress for Brentford to improve his chances of earning a third straight Ghana call-up when the team assembles for a 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe in March next year.

Article continues below

Born to Ghanaian parents in London, the 25-year-old, who was previously involved with at U18 level, switched allegiance to represent the country of his parents at senior level.

He made his debut for the Black Stars in a friendly fixture against Mali in October, few days before scoring against in a second friendly.

His fine October performances convinced Ghana coach CK Akonnor for another call-up for back-to-back games against Sudan in the Afcon qualifiers in November.