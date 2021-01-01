Tariqe Fosu: Ghana and Brentford winger earns award nomination for fine January performances

The winger's impressive showing in the first month of the year did not go unnoticed

Brentford attacker Tariqe Fosu Henry has been shortlisted for the PFA Fans' Player of the Month Award for January, the club has announced.

The winger is rewarded for his fine form in the first month of the year where he registered two goals.

Teammate Ivan Toney is also gunning for the accolade.

"Brentford's Ivan Toney and Tariqe Fosu have been nominated for the PFA Fans' Player of the Month Award for January, sponsored by Bristol Street Motors," the club announced on their official website on Tuesday.

"The pair had an impressive January, making their mark on matches as The Bees remained unbeaten in the league through the first month of 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship.

"Tariqe netted in the 1-1 draw away from home at Swansea and then added another against Wycombe Wanderers, whilst Ivan netted a hat-trick against The Chairboys in the 7-2 win.

"Both players have started February in fine form as well as they have linked up a number of times going forwards."

In six matches in all competitions in January, Fosu started three of the games and registered a goal in each of the last two outings.

His good form is certainly pleasant news for Ghana who will be hoping to call up the 25-year-old for next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Born in Wandsworth in the United Kingdom, he featured for his country-of-birth England at U18 level before switching international allegiance to the country of his parents, Ghana, last year.

In March last year, he was handed his first call-up for an Afcon 2021 qualifier against Sudan but the game was shortly called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was, however, snubbed when coach CK Akonnor announced his initial squad for back-to-back friendlies against Mali and Qatar in October last year. Luck, though, was on his side as he was later drafted into the squad as an injury replacement.

Akonnor handed the attacker a starting berth in what ended in a 3-0 loss to Mali, days before being given a second straight start where he scored to help ensure a 5-1 win over Qatar.

His good account earned him another invitation for last November's Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan.