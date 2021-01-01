Tariq Lamptey: Ghana target staying focused amid growing attention

The Brighton and Hove Albion star talks about his career progress so far

target Tariq Lamptey wants to remain grounded amid increasing popularity in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has emerged among the most exciting young star this season owing to a string of fine performances at Falmer Stadium.

His exploits have reportedly attracted the interest of , and at club level and the Ghana national senior team on the international stage.

“There's been a lot of attention around me and it's a really nice feeling to see all of the comments. Some fantastic former players have spoken about me and I'm very grateful," Lamptey told his club's official website.

“I just try not to read too much into it though. I know I need to stay focused because I am still young and have a lot to learn. I don't like looking too far into the future.

“I want to just keep playing my game and working hard. I have fantastic people around me who will help keep me grounded.”

Lamptey joined in January last year after struggling for first-team opportunities at where he developed through the youth ranks.

He penned a three-and-half-year deal but growing interest around the right-back has prompted the Seagulls to act swiftly to tie down the defender to a long-term contract.

On Sunday, he penned a news five-and-a-half-year contract, pledging his long-term future to the club.

“It's nice to get it all sorted, it means a lot to me and I'm really thankful to everyone at the club and the fans for the support they've given me," said the full-back.

“Since I've come here everyone's been so welcoming and that's allowed me to express myself as a player.

“I wanted to come to play as many games as possible and develop, and Brighton have helped me to do that.

“I came into this season after a successful few months and I just wanted to keep on doing what I was doing.”

Ghana have made an official approach for Lamptey, who is eligible to play senior international football for the Africans due to his Ghanaian parentage.

Born in Hillingdon in the UK, the 20-year-old currently features for at U20 level.