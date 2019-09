Tampines Rovers inflict first home defeat upon champions-elect, DPMM FC

DPMM suffered their first home defeat of the campaign after Jordan Webb scored....

It was an immaculate performance from as they defeated the champions-elect of the SPL ( ), FC, 1-0.

Jordan Webb scored the only goal of the game - it was the Stags forward's 15th goal of the season.

Moreover, it was the first home defeat for the Bruneian side.