Tampines Rovers' loss to Brunei DPMM only a blip

Tampines suffered their first defeat of the season in Brunei, but it was bound to happen naturally, given their recent run of success

suffered their first defeat of the season over the weekend, against Brunei , after seven undefeated games.

It was a narrow 2-1 defeat for The Stags against an impressive Brunei DPMM side; who are now level on points with Tampines in the league.

Head coach for Tampines, Gavin Lee, stated after the match how their bubble finally burst; alluding to his team's unbeaten run in all of their previous games.

Significantly, that statement showed how confident Gavin was in the ability of his team to bounce back from this defeat. All in all, Tampines' head coach believes it was only a blip as they seek to attain silverware both domestically and in the .

Judging by how Tampines have made a blistering start to the current campaign, not many would disagree with Gavin's comments.