Anglo-Nigerian Tammy Abraham stars in Aston Villa defeat of Bolton Wanderers

The Anglo-Nigerian took centre stage at the Macron Stadium with his contribution as the Clarets and Blue extended their winning run to nine games

Tammy Abraham provided an assist and a goal as eased to a 2-0 win over Wanderers on Friday.

Abraham continued his impressive form in the Championship by extending his tally to 25 goals and three assists after 37 games this season.

The loanee assisted Jack Grealish in breaking the deadlock in the 47th minute before doubling the lead 10 minutes later.

Abraham's goal sealed maximum points for Aston Villa who are on a nine-game winning streak in the league.

The 21-year-old was later substituted at the hour mark while 's Ahmed El-Mohamady and 's Albert Adomah were in action for the full 90 minutes.

Article continues below

Aston Villa are fifth in the league standings with 72 points from 43 matches and they welcome to Villa Park for Monday's Championship outing.

On the international scene, El-Mohamady's have been placed in Group A at the 2019 alongside , DR Congo and Zimbabwe while Adomah's Ghana are drawn in Group F with Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

Egypt, the host of this year's Afcon, will lock horns against Zimbabwe for the opening fixture at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21 while Ghana have a date against Benin on June 25.