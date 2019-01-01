Tammy Abraham scores on Aston Villa return vs. Blackburn Rovers

Having missed Villa’s last four games, the Anglo-Nigerian found the net on his return to help his side move to the fifth spot in the log

Tammy Abraham found the back of the net in ’s 2-1 win over in Saturday’s Championship game.

After missing Villa’s last four games due to injury, the young striker return to help Dean Smith’s men claim the maximum points at the Villa Park.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring eight minutes into the encounter tapping home from close range, off Anwar El-Ghazi’s assist to take his goal tally to 22 this season.

In the 61st minute, Tyrone Mings got the second for Villa before Amari'i Bell reduced the deficit 13 minutes later but the home team held to their lead to claim their 15th win of the season.

The on-loan player featured for the entire duration of the game in his 33rd appearance for the side.

With the victory, Aston Villa have moved one place up to the fifth spot in the log after gathering 60 points from 39 games.

Abraham will hope to continue the blistering performance when Villa visit on April 6.