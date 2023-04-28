Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool “will take what they can get” as they prepare to miss out on the top four and settle for Europa League football.

Reds sit seventh in the table

Set to miss out on top-four finish

Have six games left to take in

WHAT HAPPENED? There is still a chance that the Reds could force their way into the Premier League’s top four, but they sit seventh in the table with six games left to play. They are seven points adrift of Manchester United in fourth, with the Red Devils still boasting a game in hand. Liverpool have grown accustomed to competing on the grandest continental stage in recent times, but Klopp accepts that they may have to make do with a consolation prize in 2023-24.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if the Reds would be happy with Thursday night action in the Europa League next season, Klopp told reporters: “We will take what we get. We didn't start the season saying it will be fantastic but the season taught us a few things. We want to create a basis to qualify for the best possible scenario. Squeeze everything out.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday when playing host to Tottenham - a side they can clamber above with victory at Anfield. Klopp expects to be at almost full strength for that contest, with a positive fitness update being delivered. The German tactician added: “People will be back. I guess Naby [Keita] will train today. I didn't get the medical report yet. Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] isn't in training. Diogo Jota got a bad knock in his back but should be okay.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool have rediscovered their spark of late, claiming three successive Premier League wins and going five games unbeaten, but they are still counting the cost of a slow start that saw them stumble out of the blocks in 2022-23.