Tagliafico: Argentina haven't found the right style for Messi

Many believe La Albiceleste have never got the best out of the Barcelona talisman, and his fellow countryman agrees with that assessment

left-back Nicolas Tagliafico accepts the national team simply do not know how to maximise the output of star Lionel Messi.

At club level, Messi has been arguably the most consistently brilliant player in the world for more than a decade, while many regard him as the greatest of all time having scored at least 25 goals in every season since the 2009-10 campaign and won every competition possible with Barcelona.

Although Messi is Argentina's record scorer with 65 goals to his name and just 20 appearances shy of being their most-capped player, many feel his international career has been underwhelming, particularly after the disappointment of the 2018 World Cup when Argentina exited to in the last 16.

Messi has not played for his country since the tournament in , and although he is expected to bring an end to his international hiatus on Thursday, Tagliafico concedes Argentina have never worked out how to get the best from him.

"We have seen two glorious stages in our football with [Cesar Luis] Menotti and [Carlos] Bilardo, which are two different ways of understanding football," defender Tagliafico told Marca.

"We have not found out which is the best [style of play] for our time, or which one is the best to help Leo [Messi].

"He's the best player in the world and we do not know how to take advantage of him.

"We have to find an idea or a coach that makes us understand the opportunity he represents and bring that order we need.

Tagliafico, who is currently enjoying a stellar season with Ajax, went on to discuss the difference between club and international football, stating that Messi's lack of silverware for Argentina must be put into perspective.

"It's not the same to be in a club for 15 years knowing everything," he continued. "In the national team, either because of the change of president, coach or because of the passion we have that blinds us, we are not able to put together projects every year. That's not easy.

Article continues below

"Leo did not have the luck to be crowned. He reached three finals, but we do not have the project that, for example, Barca does."

Argentina have two international friendlies to negotiate this month, as they first play host to on March 23, before a trip to Morroco three days later.