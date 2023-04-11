'I'm in shock' - USWNT star Mallory Swanson offers injury update after successful surgery

Mallory Swanson admitted that she's still in shock following her horrible injury against Ireland as the American star updated fans on her status.

Swanson takes to social media

Admits she's still in shock

Set to miss World Cup with injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. women's national team star went down with an injury in the USWNT's 2-0 win over Ireland, with U.S. Soccer later announcing that the striker had torn her patella tendon.

Swanson underwent surgery that will keep her out of the World Cup before taking to social media to send a message to her supporters.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is hard," Swanson wrote in Instagram. "I’m in shock and don’t have much to say other than, thank you to everyone for the messages.I feel the love and prayers, and holding them close to my heart.

"Surgery this morning was a success. I’m thankful for my trainers, doctors, coaches, and teammates for their help throughout this process.

"The beauty out of all of this, is that God is always good. He’s got me and always has."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury came at the worst possible moment for Swanson, who was in the form of her life heading towards the World Cup. She had scored seven goals in her first five appearances before Saturday's injury and the USWNT will now have to play on without Swanson, who was a guaranteed starter for the World Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski will have some difficult decisions to make as he looks to replace Swanson, with Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson among those that could take her place.