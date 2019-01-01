SuperSport United 3-3 Cape Town City: Gabuza saves point as Grobler strikes again

The reigning PSL Player of the Month rescued a point for the hosts during a topsy-turvy PSL clash on Saturday

SuperSport and cancelled each other out in an engrossing 3-3 draw in Nelspruit on Saturday, with Thabo Nodada hitting a brace and Bradley Grobler adding his fifth goal in five matches in a genuine six-goal thriller at Mbombela Stadium.

The two sides came out of the blocks quickly, with four goals scored in the first 23 minutes, as Sipho Mbule sent SuperSport ahead early into the match before Thabo Nodada replied for Cape Town City, who then assumed the lead through Kermit Erasmus.

However, PSL Player of the Month Grobler restored parity in the 22nd minute.

Cape Town City failed to win for a third consecutive game but managed to climb one rung to eighth on the standings, below United, who moved up to fourth.

The first half became a contest between Grobler and Erasmus, who each scored and assisted in a four-goal first half.

It was Grobler who made the first impact when his cleverly chested pass was fired home by Mbule six minutes into the game to hand SuperSport the lead.

However, some shambolic marking by the SuperSport defence saw Nodada responding for City three minutes later after being set up by Erasmus.

SuperSport defenders seemed hesitant to close down Nodada inside the penalty box, allowing him to turn and shoot past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Erasmus then put City in front, heading in Bradley Ralani's cross from the left side.

It was now the turn of City's Keanu Cupido to let his team down, when he failed to clear a long ball from Jamie Webber for Grobler to slot past Peter Leeuwenburgh in the 22nd minute.

From then, it was City who genuinely came close to reclaiming the lead, but Thamsanqa Gabuza and Grobler's efforts went just wide towards halftime.

City went in front five minutes after the restart when captain Thamsanqa Mkhize ran into the box but had a shot blocked by Clayton Daniels for a corner kick that resultantly saw Nodada dribbling inside the box to hit past Williams for his second goal of the night.

An intriguing contest was wrapped up when Gabuza levelled matters for SuperSport 26 minutes from full-time from an assist by substitute Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Ralani almost helped City claw back ahead towards the death, but shot weakly and straight at Williams from inside the box.