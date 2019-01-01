Super-sub Osimhen proves class with Saint-Etienne brace
Victor Osimhen came off the bench to outshine Saint-Etienne duo Denis Bouanga and Ryad Boudebouz as his brace ensured Lille earned a 3-0 victory in Wednesday’s Ligue 1 encounter.
The Nigerian delivered a goal in each half to help the Great Danes forget memories of their defeat at Amiens SC.
Manager Christophe Galtier started Loic Remy ahead of Osimhen but an injury to the former France international saw the 20-year-old thrown into the fray.
Expectedly, the former Wolfsburg man did not disappoint as he placed Lille ahead with his 37th-minute strike thanks to Domagoj Bradaric’s assist.
In the 69th minute, Cote d’Ivoire prospect Jonathan Bamba doubled the lead from the spot before Osimhen sealed victory five minutes later.
Victor traps the ball brilliantly just inside the box before unleashing a beautiful shot on the spin into the far corner. 🇳🇬⚽️⚽️💥 pic.twitter.com/FCqky33FSY— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 28, 2019
Nicolas Pepe’s replacement has now scored four goals in his first three French top-flight appearances.
Let's just leave that there. #LOSCASSE 3-0 pic.twitter.com/qi6Dmt5OdZ— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 28, 2019
And while his Lille career has barely begun, it already looks like he will become a firm favourite for the Stade Pierre-Mauroy faithful if he keeps up his startling scoring record.
The Great Danes sit in fourth position with six points after three games. They face Reims in their next encounter on September 1.