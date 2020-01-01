Super-sub Kayode scores to help Sivasspor secure victory over Giresunspor

The Nigeria international came off the bench to make a significant contribution for Rıza Calimbay’s men at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium

Olanrewaju Kayode found the back of the net to help Sivasspor secure a 1-0 victory against Giresunspor in Thursday’s Turkish League Cup tie.

The forward teamed up with the Braves on a season-long loan in the summer from Russian Premier League club .

The international has been delivering spectacular performances and registered four goals in the for the side.

More teams

The attacker was handed his 13th appearances this season and made the most of the opportunity to score his fifth goal of the season.

The game started on a high tempo with both sides aiming to get an early goal but despite their efforts, the encounter ended 0-0 at the end of half time.

In an effort to turn around the game in his favour, Sivasspor manager Rıza Calimbay introduced Kayode moments before the hour mark for Kerem Kesgin.

The 27-year-old made his impact felt when he scored the only goal that made the difference in the encounter.

The Super Eagles attacker fired home a fine effort in the 90th minute past goalkeeper Goktan Corut to ensure his side clinched all three points.

international Arouna Kone was also on parade for the duration of the game but could not get on the scoresheet.

Kone’s compatriot Max-Alain Gradel played for 44 minutes after he was brought on for Ziya Erdal and gave a good account of himself in the encounter.

Article continues below

Ivorian Abdou Razack Traore was on parade for Giresunspor and played for the entirety of the game while Nigerian midfielder Anthony Uzodimma featured for 62 minutes before he was replaced by Erol Akdag.

Kayode will be expected to continue his impressive performances when Sivasspor take on Konyaspor in their next league game on December 21.

The forward has four caps for the Nigeria national team and will hope his current form will help him return to the Super Eagles fold in their next qualifying game.