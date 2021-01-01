Super-sub Agu seals Werder Bremen victory over Greuther Fuerth

The young full back wrapped up the River Islanders’ triumph over the German second division outfit at Weserstadion

Felix Agu played a super-sub role as Werder Bremen defeated Greuther Fuerth 2-0 in Tuesday’s German Cup fixture.

The Germany youth international of Nigerian descent was brought in for Ludwig Augustinsson in the 70th minute, and three minutes later, he found the net to help Florian Kohfeldt's men advance to the competition's quarter-finals for the fourth time in a row.

Bremen came into the game on the back of one win and one draw against Hertha Berlin and Schalke 04 respectively, with manager Kohfeldt making four changes to the line-up that played against their opposition the last time out.

Milot Rashica returned to the starting XI for the first time since November 2020 while Augustinsson replaced Agu.

They began the encounter on a good note – scoring in the 12th minute through Kevin Moehwald. The German midfielder fired the ball past goalkeeper Sascha Burchert who had punched Milos Veljkovic’s header into his path.

The second division side came out stronger but failed in their quest to get the equaliser. For the hosts, they continued their push for a second goal, albeit, their attacking forays met a strong resistance from Stefan Leitl’s side.

Even with the introduction of Nigerian forward Dickson Abiama for Branimir Hrgota and Jamie Leweling for Haavard Nielsen, the Cloverleaves still struggled to find the net.

Greuther Fuerth’s hopes of progressing faded into thin air in the 73rd minute through substitute Agu courtesy of an assist from Joshua Sargent. Profiting from shambolic defending from the visiting side, the 21-year-old jabbed home a pass from the American forward.

That goal was Agu’s second ever for Werder Bremen since joining them from second division side VFL Osnabruck in February 2020.

Thanks to this result, the Bundesliga side joins Rot-Weiss Essen, Holstein Kiel and Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals billed to be held in March.

Kohfeldt's men travel to Bielefelder Alm on Sunday for their German top-flight clash against Uwe Neuhaus’ Arminia Bielefeld with the Nigeria prospect expected to play a crucial role.

As it stands, they are 11th in the Bundesliga log having garnered 22 points from 19 games played so far in the 2020-21 campaign.