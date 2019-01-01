Sergio Lobera needs a trophy to establish his legacy at FC Goa

Will Sergio Lobera lead FC Goa all the way and clinch his maiden title at the Indian club?

Sergio Lobera has earned the reputation of producing the most aesthetic brand of football in . have been considered a force to be reckoned with for two seasons now and the Spaniard has done a great job in building a competent squad.

However, he needs something concrete to establish a legacy – a trophy. For all his achievements of building a strong squad, producing beautiful football and helping Ferran Corominas establish himself as the best striker in the (ISL), Lobera has always found himself inches short of laying hands on silverware.

In his first season at the club, the Spaniard led Goa to a spot in the play-offs of the ISL. After playing out a 1-1 draw at home, Goa conceded three goals away from home against to be eliminated from the competition.

Goa did have a chance to ensure that they would not finish the season empty-handed as they made it into the semi-finals of the Super Cup. But a narrow 1-0 defeat to sent them packing and ensured they remained trophyless.

In the 2018-19 season of the ISL, Goa finished second in the league stages, only behind eventual champions . The Gaurs looked more dangerous than ever and even fixed their issues at the back, which was their weakest link until that point.

After a dominating 5-2 aggregate win over FC in the play-offs, Goa set up a summit clash against Bengaluru. Lobera’s men conceded a winner in the 118th minute to face heartbreak for the third time in the past one year or so.

It’s true that under Lobera, Goa play the most entertaiining brand of football in . However, it is time that Goa make their dominance count and deliver a top nothc performance in the important games. After all, trophies are the best objective judges for any manager and Lobera too would affirm the same.

They are without influential midfielder Ahmed jahouh who wasn't registered for the tournament and it remains to be seen if his absence would have an affect in the final.

Will Lobera be able to lead Goa to a win over Chennaiyin FC, clinch the Super Cup to win their first ever piece of silverware?