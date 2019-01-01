Super Cup 2019: Eelco Schattorie - Some players already want to go home

The NorthEast United gaffer stated that Chennaiyin FC will be motivated to beat his side...

coach Eelco Schattorie has constantly rued about not having a full strength squad during the 2018-19 (ISL) season. It remains no different for the Highlanders as they are set to face Chennaiyin in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Super Cup.

"We face Chennaiyin, against whom we won two times in the season. The first was a come-back after being 3-1 behind and the second game at home we won (1-0) convincingly. So the third time, we have to be careful because they will be motivated. Moreover, it's all or nothing in the Super Cup," said the Dutchman.

"Looking at the preparations," he added, "they have not been very smooth. I have a total of 15 players and from those two are goalkeeping. From the 15, one is suspended (Gurwinder Singh) and one can (Bartholomew Ogbeche) only play only 15-to-20 minutes.

"That means I have in total only 13 players, which is a very small. But again, that is not an excuse but relevant because you have less options to change, etc. We will go out for a win."

Elaborating further on the how NorthEast managed to get through to the ISL play-offs, Schattorie found it necessary to highlight that injuries to key players didn't help their cause.

"One of my all-time favourite players and coaches, Johan Cruyff, said he would never see a bag of money win against another team. Whether you have a small team or a big team, first you need to put in the work. In the long run, most teams who become champions are the ones who have a larger squad as it is logical. You get injuries and suspensions along the way and you need to have back-up.

"What I focused on a lot this season was good organisation. Everybody showed good character and we worked hard to get results. Everybody realised that we cannot just rely on certain qualities. We have to work together and that paid off. Unfortunately, when players like (Bartholomew) Ogbeche and others fall, you cannot just take that extra step," he continued.

"Even if you bring (Jose) Mourinho and (Pep) Guardiola, it will not make a difference. I am not comparing myself with them. You just need certain qualities to make that extra step and that's normally the depth of the squad."

NorthEast United finished at the bottom half of the table in the initial four seasons of the ISL before clinching a top four finish this season.

"We had the most clean sheets among all teams and after [FC] Goa, we had the highest passing rate. That means we put in some good football which has to do with the system, the right rotation, etc," the former coach mentioned.

Eelco Schattorie also spoke about the challenge of motivating players for a season-end cup competition.

"The only thing that I worry about is that some players have it at the back of their mind that they already want to go home. That is something I cannot control. I do my best to motivate them as much as possible and hopefully we will put up a good show tomorrow (Sunday)."