Super Cup 2019: Chennai City FC's Akbar Nawas - FC Pune City are favourites

The Singaporean has stated that the Punekars will want to make amends to their poor ISL campaign

, fresh from their championship, come up against in the 2019 Super Cup.

The coach of the southern outfit, Akbar Nawas, feels that the (ISL) side will be the favourites in Sunday's Round of 16 encounter.

"I think Pune will be the favourites, if you take into account the foreigners that they have and their coach. We are no match to any ISL team in terms of budget. On paper, I'm sure they are the favourites," said the 43-year-old.

"For a team like Pune City, I'm sure they would want to do well in the Super Cup based on what happened to them in the league (ISL). For us, we won the league (I-League). It's a different motivation factor for us to play tomorrow (Sunday). How hungry are we to win tomorrow, we can only tell when we start the game," he added.

The former manager also shared his thought with regard to the timing of the Super Cup in comparison to how cup competitions are held elsewhere.

"All over the world, you play the cup competitions within the league itself and the final is normally after the league. So it's something new to me to play a cup competition after the league," he stated.

Akbar Nawas went on to explain what went behind the success of his team's championship run in the I-League.

"I think everyone knows that it has been tough from the transition of the players - getting in new players and staff on board. We had to reorganise everything on and off the pitch. We had build our strategies from scratch and I'm glad that we won the league. Credit to all the players. From last year's Super Cup, it gave me a glimse to what I could do with my players," he said.

Given the kind of impact the foreign contingent has had in his squad, Nawas revealed, "The good thing is, we went to scout them. So we roughly knew what they can bring to us in terms of the system that we want to play. So that was a good thing to see for yourself in order they assimilate well with the Indian players.

"I have to also give these players (foreigners) for assimilating with the local players. It's not so easy to integrate foreigners and local players so easily. You have to credit them for being humble and the local players for accepting them and learning from them."

FC Pune City and Chennai City FC will meet each other in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2019 Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Sunday.

FC Pune City made a late resurgence in the concluded Indian (ISL) but that was not enough to earn them a spot in the play-offs. They lost just once in the last eight outings and will be looking to make amends for a trophyless run in their five years of existence.

After a poor start under Miguel this ISL season, who was sacked after just three rounds, interim coach Pradhyum Reddy steadied the ship before English coach Phil Brown took over.

Iain Hume, Marcelinho and Robin Singh have built a good understanding up front while Matt Mills in the main man at the back. The midfield is equally adept with Adil Khan's versality and Marko Stankovic's ability to dictate the pace of the game.

Meanwhile, there is Chennai City FC, fresh from winning the I-League championship. Coach Akbar Nawas' style of play has been picked well by the side with good mix of local talent as well as foreigners.

The Spanish trident of Nestor Gordillo, Pedro Manzi and Sandro Rodriguez has been the driving force in attack, although the club has decided to make do without a foreign defender in Roberto Eslava for the Super Cup competition. They do, however, have a tall Mauro Boerchio in goal.

Among the Indians, players like Michael Regin and Sri Ram will have an important role in the defensive half of the midfield while someone like Alexander Jesuraj will look to push forward.