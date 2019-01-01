Sunil Chhetri: Scoring comes naturally to me

The India skipper was full of praise for coach Igor Stimac ahead of their qualifier against Bangladesh…

Sunil Chhetri shared the criterion for team selection which is followed by head coach Igor Stimac. The Croatian who took charge of the team earlier this year prefers to hand in a chance to a player who performs well in the training sessions as opposed to just going by their reputation.

“This is one of the big changes which has come in the team. This is something which the coach brought to the team. Whoever does well in practice will play. Each and everyone is ready to play the match. Individuals don't matter. That is a very good thing. Everyone is at their toes. Everyone works very hard and everyone has a chance to play if they do well.

“I am just one of the 23 players. All the players are equal,” said the experienced striker.

India are placed fourth on Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with just a point to show from two matches. While they suffered a defeat at home to Oman despite dominating the proceedings for most past of the game, they managed to pick a point in Doha against .

On Tuesday, India face Bangladesh at the Salt Lake Stadium in the hope of winning their first three points.

“We want to get three points. I generally don't try hard to score, that comes naturally. The team is in transition and players are improving. I don't mind who scores we just need three points.

“I'll be very happy if they mark me. If that happens then people will come to know about other players. It is not about me. If they mark me then it will be good as other players will get a chance to get on the scoresheet. We have a very talented team,” he mentioned.