Sunil Chhetri: There is no comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo

The India international is glad to be back in training with his Bengaluru FC teammates in Goa...

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has quashed comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo on the basis of the number of international goals scored by the two footballers.

In the list of active topscorers at the international stage, Chhetri is only behind Portuguese superstar Ronaldo with 72 goals, compared to the forward's 101.

While social media is often abuzz with these figures, Chhetri has always chosen to stick to reiterating his love for the game as the secret of his consistent scoring record.

More teams

"I listen to these comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, I'll be happy and then forget it in five seconds. Because there is no comparison (with Ronaldo). I know it, you (Virat Kohli) know it," Chhetri responded to question by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during an online chat show organized by PUMA on Instagram on Wednesday.

He explained, "The joy and love that I get from playing football are unbelievable. It is such a feeling that I want to give everything that I have got. I just enjoy it, I am living a life that I never even dreamt of. I don't let even a day go by wherein I don't give at 100 per cent. I am where everyone wants to be. I don't (feel) too much pressure with that."

The Indian national team captain, who plays for in the (ISL) was also asked about his ability to keep his composure on the field when is under pressure. Chhetri stressed the importance of being calm in a fast-paced game like football which doesn't give players much time to rethink and evaluate strategies.

"First of all, I don't believe that I keep my calm (all the time). If I shout in between the game, I might lose (my teammate) for the whole game. I have lost my cool a lot of times previously."

The Indian football star is currently in a bio-secure bubble in Goa with his Bengaluru teammates ahead of the seventh season of ISL. Much like how the rest of the world has welcomed back sports, the ISL will also be played behind closed doors, something that Chhetri believes supporters can get accustomed to.

He said, "As a fan when we got the news that we are not allowed to go to the stadiums, I always felt bad. Football is all about fans.

"Then I watched a game, and I realized that live sports give you so much happiness. It is equally exciting. I watch your (Virat Kohli's) matches live, it is so exciting.

"If you are not allowed to go to the stadiums, watch (the games) on the television, it is so much fun. As a fan, you have to be patient till the time we get over this. Watch it on TV and enjoy it."

Chhetri's team lost to in the semi-final of ISL last season and the club captain and top scorer will be looking contribute with more goals as the Blues attempt to go all the way when the ball starts rolling later this year. The international said the Coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown period were harder to tackle mentally but he is glad to be back with his teammates in Goa.

"It is very good to be back with the team. We have worked hard individually, a lot of youngsters have come in really ripped. It was more difficult mentally, to be more patient, to have a goal and be more disciplined."