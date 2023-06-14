The 2023 summer transfer window is officially open! From Kylian Mbappe to Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane to Christian Pulisic - which player do you want to see make a big move?

Premier League clubs can now start splashing the cash, with the transfer window having opened on June 14 - so who do you want your club to sign?

The summer transfer window is open! Clubs in England can officially start conducting their business from now, with a whole host of big names having been linked with moves to the Premier League.

Kylian Mbappe is the name on everyone's lips at the moment, with the France international set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. It would be a huge surprise to see anyone but Real Madrid land the forward, but the Premier League's superpowers will undoubtedly be waiting to pounce if an opportunity did come up.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen could also both make moves in the summer, with Manchester United in need of a new striker. Declan Rice is another who is set for a huge transfer, and Arsenal appear best placed to land the England midfielder ahead of competition across Europe.

The likes of Neymar, Joao Cancelo, Sadio Mane, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, as well as many other big names across Europe's top-five leagues, could all be on the move as well, but which mega transfer are you most wanting to see made a reality?

