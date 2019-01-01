Sukazi provides insight into Orlando Pirates keeper Khuzwayo's retirement

It wasn't easy to convince the 29-year-old former Amakhosi goalkeeper to quit football for the sake of his health, a former agent confirmed

Former agent Tim Sukazi has revealed that Brilliant Khuzwayo was still hungry to play football at the highest level.

Khuzwayo was forced into an early retirement earlier this season after months of battling with an ankle injury.

According to Sukazi, knew about Khuzwayo's possible retirement in November 2018 but decided to delay the inevitable until this year.

"Khuzwayo was still hungry to play football. It was not easy to make him understand. We knew about this in November 2018 but Orlando Pirates had to delay things for their own reasons hence he managed to play in the Multichoice Diski Challenge," Khuzwayo told the media in Durban.

Sukazi added they had to make financial considerations for Khuzwayo, but conceded it would have been risky for the goalkeeper to continue playing.

"We made some financial considerations. The situation was, 'it's either you retire and get compensation now or carry on with playing' which was a risk. So, we had to weigh in between those two choices which helped us to come up with a decision," he continued.

"The decision of Khuzwayo's retirement was not an easy one. In the end, we were realistic enough to admit that we had no choice because we took all the options. There were doctors who came with different suggestions which made it hard for us to come up with such a decision."

Khuzwayo is currently in the process of setting up a foundation as he hopes to indirectly contribute toward football.