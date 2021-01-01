Real Madrid v Chelsea

‘Such a weak forward’ – Football fans slam wasteful Werner as Chelsea hold Real Madrid

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Comments (0)
Timo Werner, Chelsea, Champions League 2020-21
Getty
The German striker has been fingered as key reason why the Blues failed to defeat Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos away from home

Timo Werner has been slammed by football fans following his lethargic performance as Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

In the first leg Champions League semi-final clash, the Germany international lined up in the Blues’ attack alongside Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Article continues below

Nonetheless, he was the English side’s biggest flop as they botched several scoring opportunities. After featuring for 66 minutes, he was substituted for Kai Havertz.

Editors' Picks

Although Thomas Tuchel’s men left Spain unharmed, fans expressed their discontent with the striker who joined the Premier League outfit from RB Leipzig.

Close