Suarez may miss rest of season as Barcelona striker ruled out for four months after surgery

striker Luis Suarez could miss the rest of the 2019-20 season through injury after the Catalan club announced that he has received surgery that will require a four-month recovery period.

The Uruguayan picked up a knock during the Blaugrana's 3-2 Supercopa de Espana semi-final loss to in Jeddah on Thursday, with it then reported the following day that he had aggravated a previous injury.

Indeed, a niggle in his right knee had previously kept him out of Barca's final defeat at the hands of at the tail end of last season.

And while Antoine Griezmann joined the ranks at Camp Nou over the summer, the Frenchman hasn't fully convinced in a centre-forward role, leaving Ernesto Valverde short on options following Suarez's injury.

A statement on Barcelona's official site says of the striker's time out:

"The first team player, Luis Suarez, has been operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used keyhole surgery to resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a suture. The Uruguayan striker will be out for approximately four months.

"Suarez has participated in a total of 23 games this season, in which he has scored 14 goals: 11 in the league and three in the . In addition, he has the most assists in the Spanish league in 2019/20 with a total of seven."

