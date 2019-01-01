Suarez matches Forlan by reaching La Liga scoring mark

The Barcelona forward netted a superb individual goal in the 4-1 win over Real Betis, and laid on another for Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez is now the joint-highest scoring Uruguayan in history after drawing level with Diego Forlan on 128 goals in 's top flight.

The 32-year-old went to 21 for the campaign with a driving run at the heart of the Betis defence before firing beyond Paul Lopez.

Lionel Messi - the all-time leading scorer - Artiz Aduriz and Karim Benzema are the only currently active players with more goals in the division, with Suarez having gone past 's Antoine Griezmann.

128 - Luis Suárez ha igualado a Diego Forlán como el máximo goleador uruguayo en toda la historia de @LaLiga (128 goles). Celeste. pic.twitter.com/tFJ6kGOdQH

Messi had given Barca a half-time lead with a stunning free-kick which he whipped past the diving Lopez.

Before getting on the scoresheet himself, Suarez laid on the second for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a fabulous no-look pass into the path of the Argentine.

Loren Moron did pull one back for Betis but Messi had the final word, chipping in a delightful third to complete his hat-trick.

3 - Luis Suárez is the third @LaLigaEN player to record double figures for both goals (20) and assists (10) this season in all comps, after Lionel Messi (38 & 18) and Pablo Sarabia (19 & 11). Versatile. pic.twitter.com/iPG3i1jxQz

The set-up for Suarez took him to 10 for the season, making him the third player to reach double figures for goals and assists.

's Pablo Sarabia and Messi are the only other players to reach both landmarks in 2018-19.

The victory keeps top of La Liga, 10 points ahead of Atletico and 12 from El Clasico rivals with 10 games left as they continue to stroll towards defending their title.