Suarez hints at Barcelona contract extension as he looks to topple legends on goal chart

The Uruguayan striker is currently tied to terms through to the summer of 2021, but is willing to enter into negotiations regarding a fresh deal

Luis Suarez has suggested that he would be willing to discuss an extension to a contract at which is due to expire in the summer of 2021.

The Uruguayan striker has been at Camp Nou since the summer of 2014.

He has been a prolific presence throughout his time in Catalunya, forming a formidable partnership with fellow frontman Lionel Messi.

Suarez is set to turn 33 in January and has been linked with moves elsewhere as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

There are, however, no plans on his part to walk away from Barca any time soon.

Instead, the South American has admitted that he could enter into talks regarding fresh terms with the reigning champions.

Suarez told Sport when quizzed on his future: “I am very happy in the club. I have always given everything to the cause.

“Statistics and numbers back me up, I think I am up to the task and when it comes to [contract] talks, we will see what happens.”

Suarez has shown no signs of slowing down in the 2019-20 campaign, with 13 goals recorded in 21 appearances across all competitions.

He has scored 190 in total through 268 outings and sits fourth on Barcelona’s list of all-time top scorers.

Only four efforts separate him from the legendary Laszlo Kubala, with the iconic Hungarian very much in his sights.

Suarez added: “I have always said that personal challenges have to be left aside but in this case, when there is so little to match or overcome a historic player like Kubala, you feel very proud.”

A little further in front of Kubala is Barcelona great Cesar, who has 232 goals to his name.

If Suarez were to prolong his association with the Blaugrana, then it could be that he chases down second spot on a notable chart and finds himself behind the mercurial talents of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi – who is on 618 goals and counting.

Article continues below

“Second place is obviously a more difficult challenge, but that does not take away from having it in the spotlight,” said Suarez.

“You always try to do your best, but it will be done over time.

“First is unattainable, but it is very exciting to be able to reach Cesar's numbers.”