Suarez forced off with injury in Barcelona's La Liga opener with Athletic Bilbao

The Uruguayan had to be replaced by Rafinha after looking to hurt his right calf

Luis Suarez was forced off in the first half of 's opener against Athletic Bilbao with an injury.

The Uruguayan striker looked to suffer an injury to his right calf muscle whilst taking a shot that cannoned back off the post and had to be replaced by Rafinha, who was also denied by the woodwork after coming on.

Suarez was treated on the field but was ultimately unable to continue and was taken off in the 37th minute of the game with the scores still tied at 0-0.

Barcelona released a statement saying that Suarez would undergo scans tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury to his muscle.

❗ @LuisSuarez9 tiene una lesión muscular en la pierna derecha. Mañana se le harán más pruebas para determinar el alcance exacto de la lesión pic.twitter.com/hzaFh3CMVN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 16, 2019

New signing Antoine Griezmann moved up front to fill the gap left by Suarez, with Rafinha taking up a place on the flank.

This is the first time Suarez has been taken off in the first half of a La Liga game since he joined the Catalan giants from in 2014.

With Philippe Coutinho closing in on a loan move to , Barcelona may be forced to step up their pursuit of former winger Neymar if Suarez is out for any length of time.

The striker joins Barca captain Lionel Messi on the sidelines, with the Argentine superstar also missing from the squad with a calf injury of his own sustained in pre-season.

The injury means Barcelona's two top scorers last season - by some distance - are both out and the goalscoring burden will now fall on Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, who will have replace a duo who scored a total of 76 goals across all competitions last season (51 for Messi, 25 for Suarez).

Dembele was the third highest scorer with 14, although Griezmann did net 21 in all competitions last term, with 15 in La Liga.

It temporarily eases the selection headache that Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde was facing, with Messi, Griezmann, Suarez and Dembele to fit into a front three in his preferred 4-3-3 formation.