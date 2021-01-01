Stuttgart ‘engine’ Wamangituka compared to Aubameyang by ex-Arsenal chief Mislintat

The 21-year-old is enjoying a remarkable debut campaign in the German top-flight with his goalscoring contributions for the Reds

Arsenal's former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has drawn some comparisons between Stuttgart forward Silas Wamangituka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mislintat worked with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund before they both moved to Arsenal, however, the German is currently working with Wamangituka at Stuttgart, where he acts as the sporting director.

The DR Congo-born star has heralded his presence in the Bundesliga this campaign with 11 goals and three assists for Pellegrino Matarazzo's side and Mislintat suggests that the 21-year-old is developing similarly to Aubameyang and has a bright future ahead.

When asked about the similarities between the African stars, the 48-year-old told Bundesliga website: "Yes, especially in the way - there are some differences between them, of course, but also many, many similar things.

“So, for example, Auba started as a No.9, not as a winger, and also on the level at Milan that he was brought in, more or less with his brother together. And his brother was the main target those days, and he was very hungry to become successful, and at the end, he became even more successful than his brother.

“And when he started his career, he worked quite hard, and even if Auba has a bit more glamour and everything, but at the end, he's a very smart, cool character, perfect for the young lads today. He's an example in the dressing room: he's never injured, never complaining about any kinds of things. Yes, he likes art and nice cars and so on, but it's also part of his socialisation.

“His father was a player, defensive midfielder, playing for the national team of Gabon, hard worker and Auba got this attitude. And he has learned quite a lot also from Jurgen Klopp in working defensively. If they adopt this and they are able to do this, then they will become big, big stars in football with their qualities and their mindsets.

“And this is what Silas did as well, and Rino did a fantastic job teaching him defensive behaviour, and also making him better in close contact and so on. It helps him quite a lot.

“There are some differences: Auba is more of a killer. He always smells the right position to score from the beginning on. So he started, first game for Dortmund, scoring three in Augsburg in his first game. So he has this gut feeling to find always his position. But to be honest, he hasn't [been a] hit at the age of 19 or 20 like Silas. So it started later and Silas has become better and better and improved quite a lot also in that, as you see in the scoring table."

Mislintat also raved about Wamangituka’s qualities and his work ethic, which earned him a regular starting spot in the Reds’ set-up.

"As I said, massive engine, extremely fast, strong, and very important [is] his mentality and his attitude to learn every single day,” he continued.

“You see it already in how he behaves defensively. You know, he started as a striker, playing counter-attack, he was just a one-man show in several games there. And he is involved: he played very often at right wing-back, right-wing, he can play number nine as well. But as a right-winger, he has to deal also with a lot of defensive work and load, and how he adapted to that in the 18 months, it's incredible.

“This is part of his mindset, and this is beneath all the qualities I decided, and everybody can see in the stadium, this is special, this is a special thing in Silas."