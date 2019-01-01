Stunning scenes at Leeds see Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League

The Blades will be back in the big time for 2019-20, with Yorkshire rivals unable to finish in the top two after an eventful meeting with Aston Villa

have been promoted to the Premier League alongside , with left to try their luck in the play-off lottery following a stunning game against .

The Blades saw a return to the big time confirmed on Sunday without kicking a ball.

They had asked the question of Yorkshire rivals by easing to a 2-0 victory over already-relegated Ipswich Town on Saturday.

That result meant that Leeds had to overcome Aston Villa at Elland Road in order to keep their faint hopes of securing a top-two finish alive.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were unable to complete their part of the bargain.

A 1-1 draw on home soil represents a third successive game without a win for the Whites, but that does not tell half of the story.

With 18 minutes remaining in their meeting with Villa, Mateusz Klich scored for Leeds after the home side refused to put the ball out of play with Jonathan Kodja on the deck.

Tempers boiled over and Anwar El Ghazi was sent off for clashing with Patrick Bamford.

Amid chaotic scenes, Leeds boss Bielsa then demanded that his side allow Villa to restore parity.

Pontus Jansson was not too keen on that plan, but Albert Adomah was able to waltz down the field from kick off and fire into an empty net.

FT #LUFC 1-1 #AVFC



Hugely controversial game at Elland Road which culminates in Sheffield United being promoted to the Premier League.



Watch more on Sky Sports Football or follow online here: https://t.co/al3bC0b3d8 pic.twitter.com/Bx3EPpwbI9 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 28, 2019

The game finished all square, with the points shared.

An untimely wobble for Leeds with the finishing line in sight means that they are going to have prolong their campaign.

The Whites are guaranteed a play-off spot.

It is, however, not yet clear whether they will be end the season in third or fourth.

There is a possibility that they will have to face Villa again over the coming weeks, with Dean Smith’s side also assured of a top-six place.

They will be finishing fifth, with goal difference taken into account, but are now waiting to discover who their opponents will be in the semi-finals.

A derby date with Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion is on the cards at present, but the Baggies can still clamber above Leeds on the final day.

Behind them, Frank Lampard’s are in charge of sixth spot and still have two games to come.

, the only side who can realistically pip them to the post, have just one fixture remaining – away at relegated United.

Article continues below

While five sides remain in contention for a place in the Premier League for 2019-20, Sheffield United are already over the line.

Chris Wilder has overseen a sensational job at Bramall Lane, working on a limited budget, and he will be rubbing shoulders with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Co next term.

The Championship title could yet be snatched from Norwich, but they will need the Canaries to come unstuck at Villa on the final day while prevailing themselves on the road at Stoke.