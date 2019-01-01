'Strongest' Malaysia will keep improving in next qualifying rounds, says Davies

Malaysia right back Matthew Davies is confident that the Harimau Malaya will improve further in the World Cup/Asian Cup qualifiers.

Malaysia right back Matthew Davies is confident that the Harimau Malaya will improve further in the next stages of the current World Cup/ qualifiers cycle.

With several top names returning to the roster for their tie against Timor-Leste in the first round play-offs, Malaysia downed the minnows 7-1 in the first leg clash on Friday.

Speaking in the second leg pre-match press conference on Monday, the man is adamant that he and his teammates will retain their hunger for the second leg, despite the huge margin they have recorded.

"We're relaxed, we're positive, but at the same time we're still hungry to get another good result and determined to build on Friday's performance.

Responding to a question by Goal, the 24-year old defender remarked about the potential possessed by the side.

"I've been involved [with the national team] for four or five years now, including in the previous qualifying round. I think this is one of the strongest [Malaysia] teams in a while.

"We've got a few good results and fielded a lot of young players. We're confident that we'll develop further as a team, and of having better chances going into the next round," noted the Pahang skipper.

