‘Stranger things have happened’ – Aaron Ramsdale & Arsenal not conceding title despite costly defeat to Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners, who have led the way for much of the 2022-23 campaign, are in danger of slipping from the summit at the worst possible time having gone four games without a win. After playing out dramatic draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, Arsenal suffered a costly 4-1 defeat to Manchester City last time out. The defending champions are now just two points adrift of Mikel Arteta’s side while boasting a couple of games in hand, but Ramsdale hopes there are more twists and turns to come.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Gunners keeper has said of keeping the faith: “We’re going to be disappointed now but we haven’t played nine months of Premier League football and played the way we wanted to play to give up with five games to go. If anything is going to happen in football, it is going to be this league it is going to happen in. It might not do but stranger things have happened in the Premier League. You see how tight it is at the bottom, you see how tight it is at the top so we are going to be pushing every game - with five games left we need to win five games - and we will see how that ends at the end of the season. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have shown that they can compete with the best this season, with Ramsdale looking for the Gunners to use City as inspiration when it comes to staging regular challenges for major honours. The England international added: “They have been one of the best teams in the league for the past five years. They could potentially do a treble. They are in the Champions League quarters, semis, final most seasons and they are pushing for the Premier League so we want to get to the same sort of level as Man City, doing it our own way, and be competing for all competitions like they are.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have five more Premier League fixtures to take in this season, with the first of those set to see them play host to out-of-sorts London neighbours Chelsea on May 2.