‘Stop joking, can't be true!’ - Messi's stunned text message to Aguero revealed as he reacted to Real Madrid comeback

Lionel Messi, with his strong ties to Barcelona taken into account, was among those left stunned as Real Madrid fought back in dramatic style to pip Manchester City to a place in the Champions League final, with the Argentine sending a “can’t be true” message to fellow countryman Sergio Aguero.

A man that took in a brief spell at Camp Nou earlier this season before being forced to head into retirement was among those asked by ESPN to help commentate on a thrilling European semi-final second leg encounter at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ex-City striker Aguero, who is the Blues’ all-time leading goalscorer, could barely believe his eyes as Rodrygo struck twice in stoppage-time before Karim Benzema completed a sensational comeback in the Spanish capital from the penalty spot in extra-time.

What did Messi have to say on Real Madrid’s stunning win?

A seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was another of those left struggling to comprehend what was happening as City endured the most dramatic of continental collapses, with Aguero revealing that Messi had messaged him to say: “Stop joking, can't be true.”

With Argentine icons figuring prominently in ESPN’s coverage, Carlos Tevez also expressed his shock at seeing Real battle their way back from the brink.

They had already done likewise in a last-16 showdown with Paris Saint-Germain and a quarter-final clash with Chelsea, leading former City striker Tevez to say: “It's crazy, you can't win another game like that.”

Real Madrid snatched this man's soul 😔 pic.twitter.com/fOk27CYPWb — GOAL (@goal) May 4, 2022

Aguero had previously stated before a ball was kicked at the Bernabeu: “I want to say that I'm really nervous, I don't know why but I'm nervous.

“I want City to go through... I don't know what Pep has in store, I imagine he didn't sleep all night, I know him.”

Who will Real Madrid face in the Champions League final?

With Aguero, Messi and Tevez left cursing Real’s ability to dig their way out of the deepest of holes, they will now be forced to watch on from afar when the Blancos grace another Champions League final.

The 13-time champions of Europe will be figuring in a continental showpiece at Stade de France on May 28.

Their opponents that day will be Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, who saw off Spanish opposition in the form of Villarreal during a dramatic semi-final encounter of their own.

The Reds have met Real in European Cup finals on two previous occasions, with the men from Merseyside emerging victorious in 1981 before the Blancos got their revenge in 2018 during a contest which featured an infamous injury for Mohamed Salah, some disastrous goalkeeping from Loris Karius and a stunning bicycle-kick goal from Gareth Bale.

