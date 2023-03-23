'Stop' - Ex-USMNT star Alexi Lalas has had enough of the Gio Reyna slander

Former USMNT star Alexei Lalas has called for an end to the Gio Reyna criticism as the team prepares to return to action.

Reyna back with USMNT squad

Preparing for Nations League fixtures

Lalas wants end to criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna is back with the USMNT for the first time since becoming embroiled in huge controversy involving his family and 2022 World Cup head coach Gregg Berhalter. His parents, Claudio and Danielle Reyna, were found to have mettled in U.S. Soccer affairs for years.

After center back Tim Ream said the team has moved on from the saga, and praised his team-mate's attitude, Lalas also urged supporters to stop hurling criticism at the Borussia Dortmund youngster.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Stop. Gio Reyna’s behavior during World Cup was dealt with at the time by the team. He shouldn’t be punished for the actions of his parents," he wrote on Twitter in a response to a user criticizing Reyna "He’s still a talented young player with great #USMNT potential. I hope he can put this behind him, play well, and we can all move forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The current meet-up offers Reyna the chance to let his football do the talking after a difficult time following the World Cup. The frustration has been felt throughout the squad too, with Christian Pulisic branding the feud between Reyna and Berhalter as "extremely childish." Interim coach Anthony Hudson will now take charge of the team for the next two fixtures, with Reyna tipped to be in the starting XI.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT takes on Grenada in the first of two Nations League fixtures on Friday. The Stars and Stripes follow that up with a clash against El Salvador on Monday.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!