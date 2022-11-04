'Still gotta see the Gunners win Premier League' - Drake and 21 Savage shout out Arsenal on new track Circo Loco

Rapper 21 Savage said he wants to see Arsenal win the Premier League in his new track with Drake.

WHAT HAPPENED? Drake and 21 Savage's new album titled Her Loss was released on Friday. In the track Circo Loco, 21 Savage reveals his hope for Mikel Arteta's team to go on and claim the English title.

WHAT THEY SAID: The rapper says: "Still gotta see the Gunners win Premier League".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The famous rapper - born in London - is a known supporter of the north London club, who are top of the Premier League after 12 matches with 10 wins and a draw. Arteta's team are two points clear of reigning champions Manchester City. However, they will be hoping that they are not the latest victims of the 'Drake curse' after being shouted out by the Canadian superstar.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners face a tough test this weekend as they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.