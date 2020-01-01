Gerrard salutes 'fantastic' Liverpool on Premier League title

The former Reds captain lauded Jurgen Klopp's squad after their recent domestic success

Steven Gerrard congratulated the "fantastic" squad after the club were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool cannot be caught atop the table after Manchester City fell to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It marked Liverpool's first league title since 1990 in an achievement they never managed during Gerrard's 17 years at the club as a player.

Gerrard congratulated Liverpool and Klopp, as well as owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

"Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the Premier League," the manager wrote on Instagram.

"Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players. Led by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG.

"And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin."

Another club legend in the form of Sir Kenny Dalglish was also quick to pay tribute to Klopp's men for ending a surprisingly long wait for another league title.

"The last two years and since Jurgen's come in has been very positive,” Dalglish told BT Sport. “He's been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it.

"Onwards and upwards. We have a lot more happy days to look forward to as long as Jurgen is here. Liverpool from top to bottom in the football club have been fantastically supportive.

"You know how much it means. It's hard work to dominate the English league beside quality like , by the way!

"I'm very pleased for everybody connected with the football club. Jurgen [Klopp] has done a fantastic job. The highlight has been the camaraderie within the team and the way everyone has helped the team. Last night's game was a huge example of that.

"They played with tempo and never gave time on the ball. It's the whole feeling within the club, you do not win anything without a great dressing room, and they have that."

Liverpool will now hope to secure a few days off and enjoy their title win with their next league game set to be played on July 2 at the Etihad against Manchester City.