‘Sterling should’ve been sent home’ – Man City forward staying in squad after Gomez spat surprises former England defender

A row between two members of the senior Three Lions squad has been ironed out, but Michael Gray believes firmer action should have been taken

Raheem Sterling will play no part for in their qualifier against Montenegro following a row with Joe Gomez, but former Three Lions defender Michael Gray believes the forward should have been “sent home”.

A bust-up which started during a heated Premier League encounter between City and on Sunday has dragged over into the international break.

Sterling and Gomez were involved in another exchange when linking up with Gareth Southgate’s squad at St George’s Park, with the former being dropped after grabbing a colleague by the throat.

Opinion is divided as to whether the incident should have remained in house or been revealed to the public, with Rio Ferdinand among those to have claimed that he witnessed much worse in his career.

Gray, though, feels that Southgate has been lenient with a star turn and could have easily sent Sterling packing back to the Etihad Stadium.

A man with three England caps to his name, told talkSPORT: “Raheem Sterling hasn’t been sent home and I find that a problem.

“He’s going to be around the squad anyway. What are they going to do? Lock his door and keep him away from everybody? He’s going to be there and be involved with the squad.

“If you’re going to punish him then you don’t play him Thursday or Sunday. You should send him home so he’s not part of the squad.

“Then he’s got four or five days to himself to think, ‘what did I say, should I have done that, was it the wrong approach, what will Gareth Southgate think of me, what will the rest of my team-mates think of me?’ All those things go through your mind.

“To say to him you’re not playing but to keep him within in the squad, the problem has not gone, the problem is still on your doorstep. The two players are still there in the same squad.

“It smells of something, that, for me.”

Sterling, who has made 55 appearances for England, has become a talismanic presence for club and country of late.

End product has been added to his game, with the goals continuing to flow in 2019-20, and Southgate is understandably keen to benefit from the 24-year-old’s talent heading towards another major tournament next summer.