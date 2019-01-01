Sterling records career first as Man City hot streak continues against Spurs

The England international forward broke the deadlock in a Premier League meeting with Tottenham, allowing him to extend an impressive scoring sequence

Raheem Sterling recorded a career first as his hot streak in front of goal continued in ’s meeting with .

The international has taken his game to new heights over recent years, with consistency added which was frustratingly lacking before.

Blues boss Pep Guardiola has made quite an impact on the 24-year-old, with end product eked out of a player who could be hit and miss.

Composure in the final third is the most notable addition to Sterling’s arsenal, with the right decision now taken on a regular basis.

He is reaping the benefits, with the Three Lions star showing himself to be prolific.

Sterling broke the 20-goal mark for the first time in 2017-18, before setting a new personal best last season as he found the target 25 times across all competitions.

He ended the season in style, as City completed an historic domestic treble, and has picked up where he left off in the new campaign.

A hat-trick in a 5-0 mauling of West Ham on the opening weekend set the tone, with another effort added to his tally against Spurs.

Sterling has now netted in four successive games for the first time, with opponents unable to contain the threat he poses.

4 - Raheem Sterling has scored in four consecutive club appearances in all competitions for the first time in his professional career, netting seven goals in those four games. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/7hxYJC7dEU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

There were just 20 minutes on the clock when he breached the Tottenham backline.

He has made a habit of drifting in at the far post to be in the right place at the right time.

That was the case once again against Spurs, with Kevin De Bruyne spotting his clever run.

There was still much to do when the ball arrived at Sterling, but he guided a cushioned header back across Hugo Lloris and into the bottom corner.

City’s advantage was to last less than three minutes, with Erik Lamela restoring parity after being given far too much space on the edge of the box.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning Premier League champions are rarely rattled for long, though, and hit back themselves before half-time.

The predatory Sergio Aguero added to his club-record collection of goals as he guided home a low cross from De Bruyne.